pileup.jpg

Firefighters on the scene of a 45-car pileup on I-64 near Williamsburg. Photo courtesy York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Fog, ice cause 69-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police say the final tally on Sunday morning's chain-reaction crash along Interstate 64 outside Williamsburg included 69 vehicles, leaving 51 injured.

4. Black ice and patchy fog to start the day

We’ll have patchy fog and isolated black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses, through the early morning, with temperatures climbing to 52 degrees by Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

3. New fight over slave auction block

The owner of the Olde Town Butcher shop is fighting the removal of the slave auction block from the corner near his business in downtown Fredericksburg. He is arguing it has brought tourists to the area, reports NBC Washington.

2. Military prepares to track Santa

As the North American Aerospace Defense Command conducts its primary mission of defending the homeland, it also stands ready to continue its tradition of tracking Santa’s journey around the globe Dec. 24.

1. Harpers Ferry chain derailment

Portions of the national park in Harpers Ferry are closed after a freight train derailed early Saturday, sending five empty cars off the track and two into the Potomac River.

InsideOUT

See several area Christmas Eve services on the InsideNoVa calendar.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.