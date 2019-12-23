Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fog, ice cause 69-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police say the final tally on Sunday morning's chain-reaction crash along Interstate 64 outside Williamsburg included 69 vehicles, leaving 51 injured.
4. Black ice and patchy fog to start the day
We’ll have patchy fog and isolated black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses, through the early morning, with temperatures climbing to 52 degrees by Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. New fight over slave auction block
The owner of the Olde Town Butcher shop is fighting the removal of the slave auction block from the corner near his business in downtown Fredericksburg. He is arguing it has brought tourists to the area, reports NBC Washington.
2. Military prepares to track Santa
As the North American Aerospace Defense Command conducts its primary mission of defending the homeland, it also stands ready to continue its tradition of tracking Santa’s journey around the globe Dec. 24.
1. Harpers Ferry chain derailment
Portions of the national park in Harpers Ferry are closed after a freight train derailed early Saturday, sending five empty cars off the track and two into the Potomac River.
