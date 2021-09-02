Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Daycare arrest
A 65-year-old employee at a Leesburg daycare center has been arrested after a witness reported "possible concerning behavior" involving an infant last month, authorities said.
4. Inova tests COVID drug
A drug tested at Inova Health System has shown to improve clinical outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who required supplemental oxygen.
3. Windy and cooler
Expect a breezy day and much cooler temperatures, with highs only reaching about 76 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Record haircut?
Northern Virginia resident Zahab Kamal Khan parted with 5 feet of her hair, possibly a record, last week at the McLean Community Center to benefit Children with Hair Loss.
1. The Watermelon Man
He shows up in hot weather peddling oversized watermelons out of his white Ford pickup. He can be elusive, but maybe that’s part of the fun. Meet the Watermelon Man.
InsideOut
Historic Downtown Manassas will hold its 10th Annual Bands, Brews, and Barbecue Festival on Sept. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.