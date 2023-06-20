Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. It's Election Day
Voters across Northern Virginia head to the polls today to choose candidates for the fall election in the first major state and local races since a redistricting plan was approved in late 2021.
4. Opioid settlement payouts
Opioid settlement payouts to localities have been made public for first time -- and Fairfax County tops Virginia's list for biggest settlement payment last year.
3. Chance of showers
Expect scattered showers today with highs near 80 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Juneteenth, in photos
The third annual Dumfries Juneteenth Parade and Jubilee marched down Cameron Street into the Dumfries Slave Cemetery on Monday morning.
1. State debate champs
Patriot High School seniors Jack Meador and Abenezer Fitaw recently earned first place at the Virginia High School League State Debate Championship in the public forum category.
InsideOut
Start your Independence Day celebration early with fireworks and live music at Mount Vernon June 30 and July 1. Visit Washington’s Tomb at night, one of the few times the area is open in the evening. See mountvernon.org for more information.
