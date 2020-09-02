Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. JMU sending students home
James Madison University is shifting to virtual learning after a "rapid increase" in cases of COVID-19 among students.
The school made the announcement Tuesday afternoon that it would be sending students home this weekend and they will not return to campus until at least Oct. 5.
4. Storm threat before clear weekend
Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. The long holiday weekend is expected to be sunny, with highs in the low 80s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Northam offers pandemic update
The coronavirus pandemic is "moderately contained" in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday, but he warned that state health officials are closely watching a recent slight uptick in cases. He encouraged residents to be vigilant during the holiday weekend.
2. Another fall event canceled
The 37th annual Fall Jubilee in Old Town Manassas has been canceled. The popular event, held the first Saturday in October, historically draws crowds of more than 30,000 people.
1. NASA contest
Five students at the Prince William County's Governor’s School @ Innovation Park are participating in a national STEM competition, developing a module that could sanitize the air and surfaces with UV light. On Monday, the team learned they had advanced to the final phase of the competition, making the students one of the top 10 teams in the nation.
InsideOUT
The National Museum of the Marine Corps will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 8.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.