5. Fairfax honors John Lewis
The Fairfax County School Board on Thursday voted to rename Robert E. Lee High School after the late U.S. Congressman John R. Lewis. The new name will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.
4. Unemployment claims climb
New claims for unemployment benefits from Northern Virginians have soared 20% over the past two weeks, even as businesses continue to reopen following coronavirus-related shutdowns.
3. Break from the heat
We’ll likely see another round of thunderstorms Friday, but it will be a little cooler outside, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be near 87 degrees.
Temperatures are back in the 90s for the weekend, with a slight chance for wet weather Saturday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Hospitalizations climb in Virginia
Overall, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Virginia have climbed to the highest level since June 4. Excluding Northern Virginia, which has seen relatively low numbers, the hospitalizations are at the highest level since the pandemic began.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Twitter review bringing changes at PWCS
The Prince William County School Board will be taking “a range of responsive actions” after an independent review of Superintendent Steve Walts’ Twitter account, according to board Chair Babur Lateef.
