Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Juneteenth holiday closings
Several local governments have joined the state to recognize Juneteenth, a commemoration of the end of slavery. Call ahead before you visit state and local offices to make sure they are open.
4. Phases Three details
We still don’t have a date, but Phase Three of businesses reopening in Virginia will include an easing of several key restrictions, Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday during a press conference in Fairfax.
Among other changes, social gatherings will be allowed with up to 250 people and capacity limits will be lifted at stores and restaurants, though face mask and social distancing guidelines will still be in place.
3. Flooding possible
Isolated instances of flooding are possible this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. More wet weather and thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Drowning investigation
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the drowning of 16-year-old Fitz Thomas in Lansdowne on June 4, including how long it took first responders to find the scene.
Detectives assigned to the case have interviewed nearly two dozen people at the scene, to include multiple interviews of his friends who were with him that night, as well as independent witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident.
1. COVID-19 floor?
After more than two weeks of declines in the number of new cases, COVID-19 cases this week have been relatively flat. There were 463 new cases statewide Thursday and 167 cases in Northern Virginia.
We’ll have new numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
InsideOUT
ARTfactory in Manassas is offering in-person art camps.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.