Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Keep your spring cleaning waste at home, for now
Residents home during the coronavirus pandemic are getting work done around the house, and it is overwhelming area waste and recycling centers, reports WTOP.
Jurisdictions are asking residents to minimize waste, said environmental planner Debbie Spiliotopoulos of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission
“Keep your spring cleaning pile in your basement, attic or garage for now. Keep cleaning if you want, but set it aside for another time,” Spiliotopoulos said.
4. New cases, deaths drop in COVID-19 data
In new COVID-19 data released Monday, new cases dropped for a second day, down to 565 — the lowest number in a week. And there were 10 deaths linked to COVID-19, the lowest number reported in a 24-hour period in nearly two weeks.
We should have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist dies in wreck
Prominent author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist “Nick” Kotz died Sunday after an accident at his home near Broad Run, Fauquier Now reports.
2. Governor encourages child vaccinations
Gov. Ralph Northam is encouraging parents to keep up with their child’s vaccination schedule.
Due to COVID-19, the state is starting to see a decline in immunizations, Northam said, as parents decide not to take their children to the pediatrician for their vaccines.
“As a pediatrician, this is very concerning. Vaccinations are a critical protection for children and communities,” Northam said. “We don’t want to see an outbreak of a preventable disease, such as measles, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
1. Woman dies from injuries in fire
A woman has died from injuries in a Sunday fire in Centreville. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
InsideOUT
Scattered showers Tuesday, with another chance for showers Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will barely get to 60 degrees today, but the high Wednesday is 76.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
