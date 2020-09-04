Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Labor Day weekend forecast
Scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening could produce gusty winds. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny.
Saturday through Labor Day is expected to be sunny, with a high in the low 80s.
4. New COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes
The Virginia Department of Health is currently tracking 18 outbreaks in progress at nursing homes or assisted living facilities in the region, with 11 of those reported since Aug. 1. In mid-July, only 12 outbreaks in progress were being reported.
3. Coronavirus testing declines
The state reported 13,763 new test results Thursday, bringing the seven-day average of new tests to 12,713. That's lower than any point since July 10.
2. Kanye West removed from November ballot
A Richmond judge ruled Thursday that state elections officials should bar Kanye West from Virginia’s presidential ballot, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
1. Victim identified in fatal crash
State police have identified a man found dead in the back of a cargo van after an Aug. 27 accident on Interstate 95 as Delmer Reniery Flores-Canaca, 26, of Springfield.
InsideOUT
Flags for Heroes will be presented at the Town of Haymarket Park until Tuesday. The Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Club will host a community ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5.
