Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Lanes shift as work continues on U.S. 1
The two northbound lanes of U.S. 1 between the Marumsco Creek bridge and Annapolis Way will shift onto new pavement today as part of the Route 1 widening project.
4. Delay in Phase One reopening in NoVA
Gov. Ralph Northam suggested Monday that Northern Virginia will see a delay in lifting strict restrictions on businesses across the region.
The rest of the state is expected to start Phase One for reopening businesses, mainly stores and salons, as well as churches, beginning May 15.
We should have updated COVID-19 numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. ABC sales climb during pandemic
Sales at Northern Virginia ABC stores have soared during the pandemic, and apparently we love our Tito's vodka.
Data provided by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority show sales at its Northern Virginia stores increased 65% over the same week 2019 during the first week of the pandemic (March 15-22) and have continued to show double-digit percentage increases most weeks since then.
2. Fatal wreck on I-95
A 54-year-old Arlington man was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Carolina County.
1. Special Mother’s Day surprise in Dale City
Adelaide Agee, 91, got a big surprise for Mother's Day: a parade complete with a police escort down her Dale City street.
InsideOUT
Tuesday started cold, but we’ll climb to 61 degrees today. Temperatures keep going up through the rest of the week and we’ll be in the 80s by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.