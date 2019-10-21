Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Large fire damages shopping center
A fire at an Alexandria-area shopping center caused major damage and injured one firefighter, according to Fairfax County fire and rescue officials.
The first units responded at 12:03 a.m. to the shopping center in the 1500 block of Belle View Blvd. A sixth alarm was eventually requested as multiple units fought to get the fire under control.
4. Pedestrian dies after struck by police cruiser
Fairfax County police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck by a police cruiser early Sunday in the Falls Church area. The man hasn’t been identified.
3. Dry Monday, wet Tuesday
Monday will be partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers arrive Tuesday afternoon before skies clear for a few days.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Man accused of stabbing woman and child
An 8-year-old girl and her mother were stabbed by the child’s father at the Dominion Middle Ridge Apartments in Lake Ridge. Both were flown to area trauma centers with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police have charged Javier Mauricio Molina, 25, of the 3600 block of Meandering Way, with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.
1. Diocese: NoVa priest admits abuse
The Dioceses of Arlington says a Catholic priest has admitted to a sexual encounter with a minor at a Reston church, reports NBC4.
Father Christopher Mould was the pastor of St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Clifton. He stepped down after reportedly admitting the sexual contact “on one occasion” as parochial vicar at St. Thomas à Becket Church in Reston, where he served from 1992 to 1995. (nbcwashington.com)
