5. NoVa looks to delay Phase One reopening
Northern Virginia’s top leaders and health officials are calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to delay easing restrictions on businesses in the region May 15, pointing to data showing Northern Virginia has not met the governor’s key metrics for reopening some businesses.
The governor said Friday he would be open to a delay for the region. An announcement is expected today.
4. COVID-19 cases climb in NoVa
Virginia added 885 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest daily report Sunday, with nearly 75% of those cases in Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg.
Twelve additional deaths were reported Sunday, the fewest since April 27, but 11 of those deaths were in the region.
3. 18-year-old charged with stabbing three men
An 18-year-old Ashburn man is charged in connection with a stabbing Friday night in the 21800 block of Blossom Hill Terrace in Ashburn, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies found three men had been assaulted and stabbed during an altercation.
2. Large fire displaces 28 in Centreville apartment building
Twenty-eight residents of a Centreville apartment building were displaced after a fire Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries reported.
1. Zoom wedding proposal
Jason Hall and Alla Shtipelman haven't seen each other since the middle of March, but they got engaged at the beginning of May — on Zoom.
It went off without a hitch with the couple's children and Hall's parents in on the call.
"It was really special and completely unexpected! I was shocked and confused at first just because it was the last thing that I expected to happen," Shtipelman said.
InsideOUT
Most of the region will be under a frost advisory from midnight until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will be as low as 33 degrees, but 80s are on the way for the weekend.
