Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Gainesville, Manassas protests
There were two protest events Monday in the Gainesville and Manassas area. Roughly 500 people attended the event in Gainesville and 200-300 people in Manassas. There were traffic impacts in both areas, but no reports of violence.
4. Virtual town hall Wednesday
InsideNoVa has partnered with the Northern Virginia Regional Commission to present a virtual
town hall on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region. The event will be held on Wednesday, June 3, from 5-6 p.m. To participate, register online.
3. COVID-19 cases top 25,000
The number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia climbed past 25,000 on Monday.
It took eight days to climb from 20,000 to 25,000 cases and it took 10 days to go from 15,000 to 20,000 cases. Increased testing across the region has played a role in the rise in cases.
We should have updated COVID-19 numbers shortly before 10 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Virginia primaries coming up
D.C. and Maryland voters go to the polls today. Virginia’s primary elections will be June 23. Voters have until June 16 to request an absentee ballot.
1. Temps near 95 Wednesday
We’ll have isolated showers Tuesday, but Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with temperatures climbing to near 95 degrees. Temperatures will hang around 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
INSIDEout
The ARTfactory in Manassas will host a virtual class, Acting & Improvisation Jr., at 1 p.m. Tuesday for Ages 5-7. See more info at virginiaartfactory.org.
See more virtual events and share your events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.