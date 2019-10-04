Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Large solar farm pitched at Dulles
Dominion Energy and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority are considering a solar energy project that would be the largest in Northern Virginia, reports NBC4. Dominion is conducting feasibility studies and says the 100-megawatt development could power up to 25,000 homes.
4. Murder-for-hire arrest at Dulles
A Pakistani national wanted in the murder-for-hire death of a businessman and well-known member of Richmond’s Muslim community was arrested this week at Dulles International Airport after arriving in the U.S., the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
3. Metro fare increase possible
A fare increase could be part of Metro’s annual budget talks, reports WUSA9. Christian Dorsey, Arlington County board chair and the WMATA board member representing Virginia, is calling for the system to look at the fare structure instead of across-the-board hikes.
“I never want to be in the business of raising fares just to meet a budget number,” Dorsey said.
2. Say goodbye to summer temps
Friday will be sunny and windy, with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low Friday night will drop to near 46 degrees.
Saturday will be in the 60s, with a slight chance of showers arriving Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Fairfax kidnapper heading back to jail
A man who was released earlier this year after serving 17 years for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl will serve another two years after he attempted to access porn websites at a halfway house and school he was attending, reports WTOP.
