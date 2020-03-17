Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. 100, 50, 10
On Sunday, Gov. Ralph Northam banned all events with groups of more than 100 in the state, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later in the day recommended that no events be held with more than 50 people.
On Monday, federal officials shared new guidance that no groups of 10 or more should be in one place.
4. COVID-19 latest in Virginia
A second Virginia patient hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus has died. The state reported 51 COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, including new cases reported in Stafford and Arlington.
3. Challenges in getting testing
A Manassas family is sharing their struggles with coronavirus testing.
Titou Phommachanh has started an experimental drug treatment at Inova Fairfax Hospital after testing positive for the virus Sunday, according to his wife, Amanda Phommachanh, who spoke with InsideNoVa on Monday.
Their family waited for days for test results for Titou, 44, but only received them after an NBC4 report on Amanda’s concern about delays. “It’s been frustrating and devastating,” she told InsideNoVa.
2. Arrest in fatal stabbing
Metro Transit police arrested a man in Washington, D.C., Monday night following a fatal stabbing at Pentagon Station earlier in the day.
1. Churches react to coronavirus
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington announced Monday that the public celebration of all Masses in the diocese is suspended until further notice.
