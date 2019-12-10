Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Snow in Wednesday morning forecast
It’ll be a warm and rainy Tuesday, but temperatures will be dropping overnight and bringing along some snow. Forecasters say 1-2 inches is likely for Manassas and Fairfax and communities to the west. The rest of the region should see less than an inch of snow.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. Manassas getting red light cameras
Manassas Police are set to begin identifying up to 10 intersections suitable for red light cameras after the city council approved an ordinance allowing their use Monday night. An automated ticketing process will issue fines of up to $50 for running a red light, though the system will grant a half-second grace period for vehicles entering the intersection just after the light turns.
3. Gas tax hike possible
Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine says the state may look to raise the gas tax next year as one way to pay for needed transportation improvements, WTOP reports.
2. Data center announces $225M expansion
Iron Mountain announced Monday that it is adding a second building to its Manassas data center campus. The $225 million expansion will add nearly 50 employees — the first phase will be completed in early 2020.
1. Culpeper sheriff pitches deputizing gun owners
Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins says he will deputize gun owners if the new Democratic majority in the state legislature passes gun control measures, reports WJLA.
