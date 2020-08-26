Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Lidl plans major expansion
Lidl US announced plans Tuesday to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021, including six new stores in Alexandria, Burke, Chantilly, Falls Church, Manassas and Sterling.
4. Fatal crash
An Ashburn woman died following a Monday crash on Belmont Ridge Road near Ashburn Farm Parkway.
3. Teens charged in armed robbery
Prince William police have charged three teens in an armed robbery at a Woodbridge 7-Eleven on Aug. 10.
2. Break in the clouds
Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Clouds and storm chances return Thursday afternoon.
1. Latest COVID-19 numbers
New cases of COVID-19 ticked up in Northern Virginia and across the state Tuesday, with the Virginia Department of Health reporting 1,005 new cases. Northern Virginia added 236 cases.
InsideOUT
NOVA Parks hosts the S’more Fun 5k at theBull Run Special Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 29.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
