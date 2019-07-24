Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Health officials warn of gastrointestinal illness

Northern Virginia health officials are warning the public about "a significant increase" in the number of reported cases of gastrointestinal illness caused by the parasite cyclosporiasis since mid-June.

To date, there are 15 cyclosporiasis cases reported in the northern region of Virginia, up from eight at this time last year. Additionally, more than 40 people from two large businesses in the area have reported gastrointestinal illness, and are under investigation for suspected cyclosporiasis, the health district said in a news release. The two businesses were not identified.

4. Fatal motorcycle wreck in Chantilly area

Fairfax County detectives are investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck Wednesday morning at Fairfax County Parkway and Franklin Farm Road.

It’s the fourth fatal motorcycle wreck so far this year in the county, according to state crash data. There were three motorcycle-related fatalities in all of 2018.

3. Boy dies in construction site accident

A boy died in a construction-related accident in McLean on Tuesday, according to Fairfax County police. The victim's name and specific age has not been released.

The boy and a man were trapped in a ditch that collapsed on a residential construction site. They were rescued from the ditch and taken to a nearby hospital where the boy died.

2. Last bit of showers Wednesday

Isolated showers are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a high temperature near 83 degrees.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, with more sun this weekend.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

1. Tow truck driver accused of assault

A tow truck driver has been charged with assaulting a man while trying to repossess a car with a woman, children and dog sitting inside in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.

During the encounter, the tow truck allegedly struck the 25-year-old car owner. When the man attempted to open the driver’s side door of the tow truck, the driver allegedly punched him in the face, said Prince William County police spokesman Nathan Probus.

InsideOUT

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers perform Wednesday night at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap.