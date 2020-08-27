Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Local rescue team heads for Gulf Coast
Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
4. Laura’s local impact
The remnants of the hurricane will impact the area Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The current forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Saturday, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
3. Hot Thursday with storm chance
There’s a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday Temperatures will be near 96 degrees, and feel like 101.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Charges linked to rooster fighting ring
A 21-year-old Fauquier County man faces five counts of felony animal cruelty after an investigation into a rooster fighting ring in Brandy Station.
1. 2,500 COVID-19 deaths
Virginia reported its 2,500th death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with numbers of new cases in line with recent trends, even though the number of test results reported was the fewest since July Fourth weekend.
InsideOUT
The Seldom Scene will be playing The Birchmere on Spet. 5.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.