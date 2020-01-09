Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Latest on I-95 wrecks
Weather doesn't appear to be a factor in the initial wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 near Quantico that closed all lanes for hours.
A wreck Wednesday night closed the interstate for a second time. A tractor-trailer ran off the road near mile marker 148 around 7:13 p.m. and crashed into the woods. The driver was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, a VSP spokesperson said. All lanes reopened after midnight.
4. Warmer temps on the way
We’ve got a very cold Thursday in front of us, with wind chills starting in the teens. But the weekend will be much different, as temperatures climb to the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Doctor charged in Fairfax
A Fairfax doctor is accused of illegally prescribing Adderall.
Gurpreet Singh Bajwa, 48, of Oakton, was arrested Wednesday following an undercover investigation by police, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
2. Local snow totals
Tuesday’s snow storm offered less than an inch of snow in Washington, D.C., but suburbs in Northern Virginia reported a few inches from the afternoon blast of winter weather, according to the National Weather Service.
There was 2.5 inches reported in Fredericksburg, more than 4 inches in Culpeper, 2 inches at Dulles, and 3.4 inches in Haymarket. See more.
1. Winner claims $100,000 raffle prize
Before learning he’d won $100,000 on New Year’s Day, Alexandria resident Tom Roltsch was already telling friends that 2020 was going to be his year.
He won the prize in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle on a ticket he purchased at Harris Teeter, 900 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, according to a Virginia Lottery news release.
