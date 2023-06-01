Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Spelling bee update
Fairfax County eighth-grader Charlotte Walsh qualified Wednesday evening for the finals of the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee. Walsh is the only speller from Virginia and one of only 11 spellers to survive to reach the finals. Stay tuned!
4. Large-scale Quantico exercise
Marine Corps Base Quantico last week conducted the largest full-scale training exercise in over a decade, pitting a truck carrying dangerous chemicals against a train full of passengers.
3. Warming up
Expect a partly sunny Thursday with highs climbing to about 84 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Democrats criticize Youngkin
Local Democrats this week slammed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision to deploy Virginia National Guard service men and women to Texas to “secure” the southern U.S. border with Mexico.
1. Dump traffic
Prince William County has staffed up the county landfill on Saturdays after receiving complaints from Coles District residents about weekend traffic overflowing from the facility onto Route 234.
InsideOut
The town of Occoquan is gearing up for this weekend’s RiverFest & Craft Show on June 3 and 4, an event that celebrates the town’s history and heritage on the river.
