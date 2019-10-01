Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. $50,000 lottery ticket set to expire
A Powerball ticket purchased in Manassas Park is worth $50,000, but not for long.
Virginia Lottery officials are sounding the alarm on three lottery tickets set to expire in the next few weeks, including the ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9101 Andrew Drive.
4. Mixed ruling on state abortion restrictions
A federal judge on Monday struck down two parts of Virginia’s abortion laws but upheld other abortion regulations, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Requirements limiting non-surgical second-trimester abortions to hospitals and requiring that clinics meet the standards of hospitals were struck down. Other rules requiring that physicians perform abortions, mandatory ultrasounds, waiting periods and facility inspections were upheld. (richmond.com)
3. Girl made up story about boys cutting her dreadlocks
The family of a Fairfax girl apologized after admitting that she made up a claim that boys in her class cut her hair and used racist insults last week. (wtop.com)
2. Fall weather around the corner
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to near 94 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.
We’ll be back in the 80s on Thursday, with overnight temperatures dropping to 47 degrees by Friday night.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Man dies days after Fairfax County wreck
A 92-year-old Arlington man died as a result of injuries from a Sept. 24 crash on Leesburg Pike.
Fairfax police say Donald Buzzell, 92, was driving a 1997 Mercury Marquis eastbound on Leesburg Pike about 3:30 p.m. when his vehicle hit two cars that were stopped in front of him in traffic.
