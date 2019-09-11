Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Loudoun deputies investigate school threats
Parents can expect extra law enforcement at schools in Loudoun County on Wednesday as the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office investigates a rumored threat toward schools allegedly posted on Snapchat and shared on other social media. Deputies have found no evidence the threat is credible, according to a statement Wednesday morning.
The screenshot is possibly related to a rumored threat at Broad Run High School this week. That particular threat has been determined to be not credible, authorities said.
4. Teacher on “Wheel of Fortune” Wednesday
Potomac Falls High School teacher Casey Frederick will be a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune” Wednesday night, airing at 7 p.m. on ABC7.
3. Showers and storms enter forecast
Summer isn’t over quite yet. The heat index Wednesday could climb as high as 101 degrees.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon, and growing more likely Thursday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Tourism spending climbs to $26 billion
Tourism-related spending in Virginia rose by 4.4% to nearly $26 billion in 2018, according to an economic impact report released Tuesday by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
1. Powerball winner claims $1 million prize
Front Royal resident Richard Morrison has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with a ticket that matched five of the six numbers in the Sept. 4 drawing. The odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,053.52
