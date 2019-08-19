Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Loudoun South advances in World Series tournament

Loudoun South recorded its second straight no-hitter Sunday with an 11-0 win over Coon Rapids, Minn., at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.

The team’s next game will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

4. Hot start to the week

The heat index will climb as high as 103 degrees Monday afternoon. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it should be mostly sunny.

There’s a chance for thunderstorms with damaging winds and isolated flooding Tuesday.

3. Four firefighters injured in wreck

Four Prince William County firefighters were injured Saturday evening when their fire truck flipped on its side in a single-vehicle accident on Waterway Drive in Montclair.

2. Missing boaters include Fairfax firefighter

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for two missing boaters, one of them a Fairfax County firefighter, after they didn’t return from a fishing trip near Port Canaveral.

Fairfax County firefighter Justin Walker and his friend, Jacksonville, Florida, firefighter Brian McCluney, were last seen Friday in a 24-foot center console heading toward "8A" reef.

1. Man easily enters Stafford High School

A 26-year-old man climbed on a bus and walked into Stafford County High School with students Thursday morning, according to a note sent to parents Friday.

School officials called the man "young-looking" and said that he was believed to be a student before a staff member eventually notified the school resource officer and the man was removed.

