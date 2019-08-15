Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Little League World Series kicks off

Loudoun South will play its opening game in the 2019 Little League World Series at 3 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

4. Voices of Service

Voices of Service is heading to the "America's Got Talent" semifinals after securing a spot during Wednesday night's show. The semifinals will include performances Sept. 3 and 10, with results shows on Sept. 4 and 11.

3. One hot weekend

There will be a slight chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday, but the weekend should be mostly sunny and hot. The heat index will be around 97 degrees on Saturday and will climb to 101 degrees Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

2. Four charged in murder, burial at Fairfax County park

Four people from the greater Alexandria area have been charged in the alleged gang-related death and improper burial of a boy in North Hill Park on May 23, Fairfax County police announced Wednesday.

Armando Dagoberto Reyes Reyes, 27, was charged with murder and abduction on July 2. Cesar Antonio Ochoa Carillo, 20, and Doroteo E. Diaz Martinez, 20, have been charged with unlawful disposal of a dead body. A juvenile was charged with gang participation.

1. Manslaughter charge in fatal wreck

A Fredericksburg woman previously charged with DUI is facing new charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and possession of marijuana in connection with a Sunday crash that killed a motorcyclist in Dale City.

