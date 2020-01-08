Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. I-95 northbound delays at Quantico
Commuters can expect major delays around Quantico. One lane has reopened on I-95 northbound after a crash overnight near Exit 150 at Triangle. The area was already expected to face delays due to heightened security at the Marine Corps base.
4. Gun reform resolution delayed
After hearing from about 115 people for more than four hours, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted Tuesday to postpone a decision to support gun safety legislation and increased mental health funding for screening and services.
3. Windy Wednesday
A wind advisory is in effect for the region from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Once the winter weather leaves our area, the attention will turn to temperatures in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. School closings and delays
Most Northern Virginia schools are closed Wednesday due to icy road conditions. Schools in Alexandria, Arlington and Falls Church are opening late.
1. One dead in wreck involving school bus
A 48-year-old man was killed and three others injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Fauquier County school bus on slick pavement near Delaplane.
InsideOUT
The Washington Camping RV Expo is Jan. 10-12 at the Dulles Expo Center.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.