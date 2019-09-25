Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Drivers told to avoid westbound I-66 through Wednesday
Drivers heading west on Interstate 66 through Fairfax County can expect major delays throughout Wednesday, including the busy afternoon commute.
Crews are trying to fix a large hole discovered under the road early Wednesday morning in the area of Jermantown Road and Route 50, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Two left lanes are closed.
4. 14 charged in Economic Development Authority investigation
Fourteen people, including all of Warren County’s leading government officials, have been indicted on misdemeanor charges related to an ongoing investigation involving the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority.
A Warren County special grand jury has charged each of the individuals with two counts of misfeasance and one count of nonfeasance (Virginia Code Section 1-200) based on their alleged “knowledge of and inaction of the EDA's mismanagement of funds.”
3. VDOT seeks public comment on modest Va. 28 changes
As the county prepares to ask voters for funding major changes on Va. 28, the Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting next week to study some smaller changes for about two miles of the busy commuter route between Manassas and Centreville.
Residents and drivers are also asked to provide input through an online survey that is open through Oct. 7.
2. Third shooting reported within six-hour period
After Prince William County police had already reported two fatal shootings between Monday night and Tuesday morning, Fredericksburg police reported a fatal shooting on a city street around 10:55 p.m. Monday in the Central Park Townhomes neighborhood.
The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at an area hospital.
1. Sunny Wednesday as rain slips into Thursday forecast
We’re looking at a sunny Wednesday with a break from the high temps. Today should be around 81 degrees. Expect a high near 87 on Thursday, with a slight chance for afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
