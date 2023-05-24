Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
EV chargers coming to Chinn
Prince William County is planning to install new electric vehicle chargers at the Chinn complex in Lake Ridge.
Hospital gift
Inova has received "a transformational gift" of $75 million from long-time supporters Dwight and Martha Schar to support the hospital system’s heart and vascular programs, which will be renamed Inova Schar Heart and Vascular.
Warm up
It will be warmer today with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
Amazon offices now open
Amazon is finally graduating from rented space in Crystal City with the official opening of its two Metropolitan Park office towers in Pentagon City. The offices are named Jasper and Merlin.
Attendance up
After a major dip in the second quarter, attendance at Prince William County Schools rebounded following the winter break, returning to previous third-quarter levels.
InsideOut
The 29th Annual Manassas Railway Fest returns June 3 with model railroad displays, Virginia Railway Express excursions and plenty of fun for the kids. See historicmanassas.org for more information and get tickets for train excursions to Clifton and back at InsideNoVatix.com.
