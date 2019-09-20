Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Major delays on I-95 North in Stafford this weekend
Construction on Interstate 95 northbound will cause major delays this weekend through the Fredericksburg area, with drivers encouraged to choose alternate routes to avoid delays.
For several hours Saturday evening and Sunday morning, all traffic will be diverted onto the U.S. 17 exit/entrance ramp in Stafford.
4. Nice weekend forecasted
High temperatures will near 80 degrees on Friday. The weekend forecast is sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
The next chance for showers will be Monday afternoon.
3. Virginia board rejects sprinkler requirement
The Virginia Board of Housing and Community Development voted against an update to the state’s construction code that would have required sprinklers in all new single-family homes and townhouses, reports WAMU.
Some fire and rescue officials argue the decision could endanger the lives of firefighters. (wamu.org)
2. No criminal charges after school permit violations
Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert will not proceed with criminal charges against school division personnel after Jenkins Elementary School was opened to the public twice before key safety permits were approved.
County building officials met with Ebert earlier this week. Code violations did occur and should not be repeated, Ebert said Thursday, but no one individual is directly or criminally responsible.
1. Woman charged with animal cruelty
A Prince William County woman faces a felony animal cruelty charge after officers saw her dragging her 8-year-old bichon frise/shih tzu mix on a walk Sept. 10, police said.
