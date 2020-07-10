Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Dodging storm threats
Scattered showers with thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. today, and isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
4. Major Dumfries road project fully funded
A $130 million widening project to reshape U.S. 1 through Dumfries received key funding Thursday night from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.
When completed, the two existing northbound lanes will accommodate three lanes heading in each direction. The current southbound lanes through Dumfries will become a local Main Street, providing an opportunity to reimagine the town’s commercial district.
3. Latest COVID-19 numbers
Northern Virginia continues to avoid the kind of spikes in COVID-19 cases seen elsewhere in the country.
The health department reported 216 patients were hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Northern Virginia, up from a low of 184 patients reported Sunday, but far from the peak of 818 hospitalized in late April.
2. Doctors facing PPE shortage
Primary care physicians are still reporting difficulties finding the basic supplies that make in-office COVID-19 testing possible, reports the Virginia Mercury.
1. Marines rescue boaters on Potomac
Four local Marines recently saved a father and son struggling in the water while swimming in the Potomac River.
The mansion at Mount Vernon has reopened for tours. The grounds reopened in June, with COVID-19 safety restrictions.
