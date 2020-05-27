Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Carroll Foy running for governor
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy formally announced Wednesday that she is running for governor of Virginia in 2021. She represents parts of eastern Prince William County and North Stafford in the 2nd District.
4. Reopening to begin Friday — with face masks
Northern Virginia will be moving into Phase One of reopening non-essential businesses on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam indicated Tuesday, and the state will begin requiring all residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
3. Malls preparing to reopen in Northern Virginia
Simon Property Group, owner of Potomac Mills, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City and the Leesburg Premium Outlets, plans to reopen Friday, but the shopping experience will look a lot different.
Changes include reducing the number of shoppers on the property, sanitizing high-touch areas and encouraging shoppers to take their temperatures before coming and offering infrared thermometers once inside.
2. Arrest in fentanyl death
A Reston man was arrested Monday on charges he sold fentanyl to an individual who later overdosed on the drug and died.
1. Booster club embezzlement allegations
The president of the Battlefield High School Athletic Booster Club has been charged with felony embezzlement.
Matthew M. Jones, 44, is accused of spending $7,000 of booster club money for personal gain, according to Prince William police.
InsideOUT
There’s a chance for showers later today, and showers are likely Thursday, with the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.