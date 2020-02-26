Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Arrest near Pentagon
An Arkansas man is accused of attempting to blow up a vehicle at the Pentagon on Monday, according to federal prosecutors.
4. Storms later Wednesday
A line of storms is expected to develop Wednesday evening. A few damaging wind gusts are possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Boat tax hike pitch nixed
A couple hundred people crowded into the Prince William County government center — some holding signs saying “Sink the boat tax!” and wearing stickers saying “No boat tax!” It didn’t take long for them to get what they wanted.
In a directive to staff, Chair Ann Wheeler reversed a proposed advertised tax rate of $3.70 per $100 of assessed value on boats and trailers.
2. Local ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player tonight
A Vienna resident will be competing Wednesday on “Wheel of Fortune.” Angela Ellis is a program manager for the Defense Contract Audit Agency, according to a news release.
She has been a Wheel Watcher for “as long as [she] can remember.” Her mother is an avid Wheel of Fortune fan, so Angela grew up tuning in with her.
1. Sanders rally moves to Springfield
Due to predictions of a large crowd, Democratic presidential primary frontrunner Bernie Sanders is moving a planned rally Saturday in Northern Virginia.
The event will now be held at 4 p.m. at St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex at 6805 Industrial Road, Springfield. The event will include Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota.
InsideOUT
A live recording of NPR’s “From The Top” will be at George Mason University’s Center for the Arts on Saturday, Feb. 29.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.