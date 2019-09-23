Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Man dies at Prince William jail
Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old Fredericksburg man held at Prince William County’s Adult Detention Center.
Dale Wayne Fox Jr. was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning. He died at an area hospital.
4. Traffic shift on U.S. Route 1
Crews working to widen U.S. Route 1 through Woodbridge will move drivers to new lanes heading north Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Around noon, crews will be moving northbound traffic to the new section from Marys Way to the bridge over Marumsco Creek.
3. Two die in weekend wrecks
Two people died in wrecks over the weekend. A 19-year-old Manassas man was thrown from a truck in a two-vehicle wreck Friday in Fauquier County.
A Woodbridge woman was killed and three others injured Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash in the Franconia area of Fairfax County.
2. Climate change protest could impact commute
A Shut Down D.C. climate protest planned for Monday morning could impact some commutes, reports WTOP.
1. Sunny start to fall
Monday will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high near 92 degrees. There’s a slight chance for showers overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the week should be sunny, with highs in the 80s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
