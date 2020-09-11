Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Man dies in nightclub shooting
A man died in a nightclub shooting early Friday morning. City of Falls Church police said they responded to a 911 call for a shooting at the Diva Lounge on 6753 Wilson Blvd., at 12:05 a.m.
4. Fairfax running for governor
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said Thursday he plans to officially file to run for governor in 2021.
Fairfax told the Washington Post shortly before Thursday's session of the state Senate that he planned to file his paperwork later in the day, and the Post reported he has scheduled a series of campaign events this weekend.
3. Weekend forecast
Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. The weekend will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for afternoon showers Sunday and temps in the high 70s and low 80s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Latest COVID-19 numbers
Virginia added more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total in more than a month.
Northern Virginia added 255 cases, higher than the past few days, but in line with where case numbers have been in recent weeks.
1. Hampton Roads restrictions
Gov. Ralph Northam has eased restrictions on restaurants and gatherings in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, bringing them back in line with the rest of the state, his administration announced Thursday.
