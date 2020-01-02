Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Shooting at Lincolnia restaurant
A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting Wednesday night at Viva Tequila, 6244 Little River Turnpike. Three people were shot at a hotel in the Tysons area early Wednesday.
4. Arlington player wins $1 million in raffle
Three tickets in the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle were worth $1 million each, including one purchased in Arlington, and five tickets were worth $100,000 each, including tickets purchased in Arlington and Fredericksburg. An additional 500 tickets earned $500.
3. Officer dies after medical emergency on duty
Police officers and fire and rescue crews lined overpasses along Interstate 66 with lights flashing Tuesday night after a Fairfax City police officer suffered a medical emergency and died on duty.
2. Rain in Friday forecast
We’ll have a cold start to Thursday, but temperatures will climb to near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is in the forecast overnight, with a chance for rain Friday as temperatures reach near 58 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Vehicle hits deputy in Loudoun County
A deputy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Sterling area, and the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle and driver involved.
InsideOUT
Effingham Manor will be hosting a Wine Comedy Tour on Saturday, Jan. 25.
