Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Springfield among hot housing markets
Realtor.com has released its annual list of America’s Hottest ZIP Codes — based on demand, affordability and how fast homes are selling — and 22152 in west Springfield ranks No. 9, reports WTOP.
4. PWCS outlines school opening plans
Prince William County Public Schools plans to offer in-person instruction starting Sept. 8 for about 1,894 students, including some students with special needs and some English language learners.
3. FDA approves treatment study
Manassas-based Serpin Pharma has been notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that it may proceed with its proposed clinical investigation for the use of SP16 to treat COVID-19 hospitalized patients.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Fire investigation
Fairfax County investigators have released a video in their search for a man seen just before a truck fire in the Mount Vernon area early Saturday.
1. Break from the rain
Thursday will be mostly sunny before a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Friday afternoon.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
The Birchmere hosts Crowded Streets - The Dave Matthews Band Experience for an acoustic show Saturday, Aug. 22.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
