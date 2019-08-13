Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Voices of Service on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Northern Virginia quartet Voices of Service performs Tuesday night in the live quarterfinal round of "America's Got Talent."

There's a local watch party at the Eclipse Restaurant at 5615 Wellington Road in Gainesville at 8 p.m., and you can vote for the group to advance here.

4. Storm threat Tuesday

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The primary threat is damaging wind gusts, with the best chance for a severe storm to the south of the region.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

3. Manassas shooting investigation

A man suffered multiple suspected gunshot wounds in a shooting around 6:25 p.m. Monday in the 8600 block of Liberia Avenue.

2. Vienna chief wins national Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year award

John Morrison visited the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department with his Boy Scout troop when he was 15, joined the department a year later and subsequently rose to the top.

“I never really grew out of the childhood loving-fire-engines-and-ambulances phase,” said Morrison, who became an Eagle Scout and has served as the department’s chief since 2010.

Last week, the International Association of Fire Chiefs presented Morrison with the organization’s Fire Chief of the Year award at the Fire-Rescue International conference in Atlanta.

1. Annandale man latest local Powerball winner

Sergey Kocharov of Annandale grabbed five Powerball tickets while picking up a few groceries and ended up winning $1 million by matching the first five numbers in the drawing July 27. The odds of matching the first five numbers is around 1 in 11,688,054.

InsideOUT

Santana and The Doobie Brothers play Jiffy Lube Live on Wednesday, Aug. 14.