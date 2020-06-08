Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fairfax police officer's actions 'horrible,' 'disgusting,' chief says
The actions of a Fairfax County police officer who used a Taser to subdue an African American man Friday were "horrible" and "disgusting," said Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr.
4. Names could change at Stonewall schools
Prince William County schools Superintendent Steve Walts said Friday that the school division should rename a high school and middle school named after Stonewall Jackson. The move would require action by the school board.
3. Marine Corps bans Confederate flag
The U.S. Marine Corps has banned public displays of the Confederate battle flag.
The ban includes bumper stickers, clothing, mugs, posters, flags and more in public and work spaces on all installations.
“This presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security and good order and discipline,” according to a statement Friday.
2. New coronavirus cases
After a week of seeing the rate of new cases of COVID-19 drop, Northern Virginia added 714 new cases in the latest daily report, more than half of the 1,284 new cases statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
We’ll have new numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Clear Monday as 90s prepare return
Monday will be sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s on Tuesday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
SunriseValley Toastmasters Club is hosting an Online Speechcraft Workshop.
See more events and share your events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.