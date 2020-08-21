Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. McAuliffe election moves
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is positioning his fundraising operation to support a potential second run for the governor’s office in 2021, reports CNN.
A McAuliffe spokesperson confirmed the move by McAuliffe, but cautioned that it does not mean he has made a final decision.
4. Latest COVID-19 numbers
Virginia is seeing a drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19, but it’s driven by improving conditions outside of Northern Virginia.
On Thursday, the region added 250 cases of the coronavirus, with the seven-day average at 241. Two weeks ago, the region was averaging 187 cases a day.
3. Ballot drop-off boxes pitched
Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed drop-off boxes for November ballots at locations where in-person voting already occurs.
If the plan is approved, the boxes would be set up at each locality’s main registrar’s office, at satellite offices, and outside each polling place on Election Day. Local officials would have the power to set up additional drop-off sites, as long as they’re on public property and accessible.
2. Bear roaming Haymarket neighborhood
A good-sized black bear was seen romping along Millcreek Road in Haymarket on Wednesday, one of many bear sightings across Northern Virginia this summer.
1. School division pays $110,000 for Twitter investigation
An investigation into Superintendent Steve Walts’ use of his Twitter account has cost Prince William County Public Schools over $110,000.
InsideOUT
There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., with more wet weather possible Saturday and a slight chance Sunday before clear skies finally arrive to start the week.
