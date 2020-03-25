Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fatalities climb to nine in Virginia
Two residents of a rehabilitation center and nursing home in Henrico County have died from the coronavirus, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports, bringing the state’s deaths due to COVID-19 to nine.
4. Metro closing more stations
Metro announced Tuesday it will close 17 additional stations, including seven across Northern Virginia, effective Thursday, due in part to concerns about cleaning supplies.
3. Firefighter tests positive for coronavirus
An Arlington County firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials announced Tuesday evening. "The individual is doing well and managing the illness at home, with the full support of family and the department," according to a county spokesperson.
2. Northam disagrees with Trump timeline
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that Virginia will continue to struggle with the impacts of COVID-19 for months.
The governor was responding to a suggestion by President Donald Trump on Tuesday that Americans will be back at work by Easter.
“It’s fair to say we all want our lives to return to normal, but we have to use science and data and consultation and do what’s in the best interest of Virginians,” Northam said during a press conference when asked about Trump’s timeline. “That’s not what the data tells us.”
1. Death investigation after house fire
Crews called to a town house fire off Old Bridge Road near Prince William Parkway early Tuesday discovered a body inside the home.
InsideOUT
Rain before 11 a.m. Wednesday and then rain and patchy drizzle through the day, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will stay in the 40s, but climb Thursday to near 60 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
