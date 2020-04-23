Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Metro closing more stations during summer shutdown
Metro is adding more stations to its summer shutdown for platform repairs, pointing to low ridership due to the coronavirus, reports The Washington Post.
The plan had been to close Vienna, Dunn Loring and East Falls Church. Now, all nine stations west of Ballston will be closed from Memorial Day until Labor Day, including all five of Northern Virginia’s Silver Line stations from McLean to Reston.
4. More than 50 large NoVa companies file layoff notices with state
From a McLean-based company that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to a golf course associated with President Trump, nearly 50 large Northern Virginia businesses have filed notices with the Virginia Employment Commission indicating they have laid off employees since March 1 or plan to do so, according to state records.
3. Coronavirus count grows in NoVa
More than 5,300 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in Northern Virginia, according to the state Department of Health.
We should have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Flyover honors hospital staff
Pilots in vintage planes flew over Stafford and Mary Washington hospitals Wednesday to salute frontline health care workers.
1. Critics walk back Northam/Outer Banks rumors
Social media rumors accusing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam of recently visiting the Outer Banks, despite stay-at-home orders in his home state and North Carolina, are absolutely false, according to his spokesperson.
InsideOUT
Rain is expected this afternoon and evening, with showers likely Friday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.