5. Blue Line Metro delays Friday morning
Metro trains are single-tracking between Pentagon City and Arlington Cemetery on Friday morning due to a track problem outside of the Pentagon, according to Metro officials.
The issue could also cause delays for Yellow Line commuters.
4. Mixed weekend forecast
Rain is likely Friday, mainly after 4 p.m. and continuing into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures back in the 40s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Sentara latest to move minimum wage to $15
Sentara Healthcare is set to increase its minimum wage to $15 for about 1,200 employees in Northern Virginia starting Jan. 5. The news follows other high-profile employers in the region announcing wage increases.
2. Delegate reports death threats
Del. Lee Carter, D-50th, says he has received numerous death threats over pre-filed legislation in the General Assembly, including some deemed serious enough to report to law enforcement. He says the rancor stems from a misrepresentation of his proposal that has spread in the echo chambers of social media.
1. New restaurant in Potomac Mills area
Demolition at the former Ornery Brewery in Woodbridge will allow for a new restaurant at the site: Texas Roadhouse. Prince WIlliam County issued permits last month for the national chain to build at 14389 Potomac Mills Road at the Potomac Festival shopping center.
