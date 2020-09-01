Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Metro partners with Apple
Metro riders can now use their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay for fares.
4. Fatal crash overnight
One person died in a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash was in the 15200 block of James Monroe Highway around 12:50 a.m. Details were not available.
3. OmniRide reports first COVID-19 cases
Commuter and local transit service OmniRide has confirmed its first cases of COVID-19 among employees.
2. Showers this week
There’s a chance for showers Tuesday. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. There’s another chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Loudoun using libraries as day care
The decision by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors to use two libraries as day-care facilities for county employees during the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn the ire of library officials, reports WTOP.
InsideOUT
To celebrate the end of summer, Manassas is putting on a nine-minute fireworks display that can be seen from just about anywhere in the city on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.