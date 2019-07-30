Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Capital One data breach impacts 106 million people

A former tech worker in Seattle faces federal charges in a Capital One data breach estimated to impact 106 million people in the U.S. and Canada.

Paige A. Thompson, 33, bypassed a firewall and gained access to Capital One servers, downloading personal data including birth dates and credit scores, the FBI alleges.

4. Persistent storm threat this week

There’s a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, and storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Some storms may have damaging winds and heavy rain.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

3. Two arrested in restaurant sexual assault

Two men were arrested over the weekend on charges in the sexual assault of a girl at a Mount Vernon area restaurant in May, according to Fairfax County police.

Detectives say the girl encountered the men inside the Wingstop restaurant located at 8723 Cooper Road.

2. Crystal City homeowners holding their breath

Prices are up significantly in the 22202 ZIP code as the region awaits Amazon HQ2’s arrival — when available properties can be found, that is.

“This severe lack of inventory in 22202 could be the result of homeowners waiting for their property values to peak as the official opening of HQ2 grows closer,” said Chris Finnegan, vice president of marketing and communications for Bright MLS, which tracks real-estate data across the Mid-Atlantic region.

1. Sinkhole repairs in Dale City expected to last another month

Virginia Department of Transportation crews continue work to replace a large stormwater pipe on Princedale Drive that failed after heavy rains on July 4 caused a sinkhole.

The road is expected to remain closed between Saddler Lane and Roundtree Drive for four more weeks, weather permitting, VDOT said in a news release.

InsideOUT

Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart play Wolf Trap’s Filene Center on Wednesday, July 31.