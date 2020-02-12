Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Minimum wage hikes may be limited to Northern Virginia
Two versions of a minimum wage increase were passed Tuesday in the House and the Senate, reports WTOP. The current minimum wage is $7.25.
The House version would reach $15 across the state by mid-2025. The Senate version would reach $11.50 in 2023. While Northern Virginia would increase $1 per year until it reaches $15 in the Senate bill, increases across the rest of the state would be based on cost of living. (wtop.com)
4. Wreck temporarily closes U.S. 1 northbound
Northbound lanes of U.S. 1 were closed at Dale Boulevard during the early commute hours Wednesday due to a crash. As of 7:16 am., two lanes had reopened.
3. Fairfax lawsuit dismissed
A judge on Tuesday dismissed a $400 million lawsuit filed by Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax against CBS over reporting last year on two sexual assault allegations from more than 15 years ago, reports The Washington Post.
2. Rain plots comeback
Rain is expected to return later today, with showers Thursday morning. We’ll start the weekend cold, with temperatures in the 30s Friday and Saturday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Man wearing KKK outfit as “social experiment”
Deputies were called to investigate Tuesday after shoppers reported a man wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit at the Stafford Marketplace Target.
The man, who is black and is not a Stafford resident, talked with deputies at about 2:30 p.m. and claimed he was conducting a social experiment, the Stafford Sheriff's Office reports.
