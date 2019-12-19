Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Cold Thursday
We’re starting the day in the 20s and will just barely climb above freezing by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures Thursday night will be around 23 degrees.
Friday and Saturday climb to the low 40s before we start warming up significantly on Sunday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. New $15 minimum wage announcements
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will boost worker pay to $15 an hour by 2023, impacting 8,000 workers at Reagan National and Dulles International airports, reports WAMU.
Colonial Downs Group said it will raise the minimum wage to $15 for 228 employees of Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums in January. A new gaming parlor is planned in Dumfries.
3. Local charges sought in fatal police shooting
Fairfax County prosecutors are reportedly seeking chargesagainst two U.S. Park Police officers in the death of Bijan Ghaisar, according to the Washington Post. Ghaisar was shot and killed as his car was rolling away from a traffic stop in 2017.
2. Work vans targeted in recent thefts
Prince William police are warning users of work vans after recent targeted break-ins.
Entry is being made into the vehicles by punching the sliding door or rear door lock, police said in a statement.
1. Remembering a legend
High school football coach Herman Boone, who was famously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie “Remember the Titans,” has died, reports WTOP.
