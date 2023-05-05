Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Sad update
A 3-year-old girl who went missing Thursday afternoon in Stafford County has died after being found in a body of water, a family member told InsideNoVa.com.
4. New homes proposal
A proposal to build 31 single-family homes along Prince William Parkway is headed to the Planning Commission on May 10, when the body will also hear an update on the Haymarket Crossing II proposal for age-restricted housing in Haymarket.
3. Sunny to cloudy
The day starts off sunny then turns partly cloudy with highs around 67 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. SoberRide activated
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) has activated its SoberRide initiative for the Cinco de Mayo holiday. Get a free Lyft home from 4 p.m. this afternoon through 4 a.m. Saturday.
1. School weapons scanners approved
Following months of build-up from school division officials and public outreach, the Prince William County School Board voted unanimously this week to approve the lease of 81 Evolv weapons detection scanners for use of the division’s middle and high schools.
InsideOut
King Charles III’s coronation, dubbed Operation Golden Orb, begins Saturday at 6 a.m. Eastern time in London, and several spots in the D.C. area are ready to mark the historic event. Click here for a list.
