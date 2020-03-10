Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Three more coronavirus cases in NoVa Monday
The Virginia Department of Health announced Monday night that two Virginia residents, the wife of the patient in Fairfax City and an unrelated patient in Spotsylvania County, have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. The news followed a report earlier Monday that a case had been confirmed in Arlington. Two other cases had been reported over the weekend.
4. Volleyball club warns members of coronavirus link
The Manassas Volleyball Club notified parents Sunday that one of the group’s players is the daughter of a Quantico Marine hospitalized for the coronavirus over the weekend.
3. Student brings gun to school in Stafford
A 14-year-old Stafford County boy was arrested Monday morning for bringing a gun to Mountain View High School after being assaulted walking home on Friday, the sheriff's office said.
2. Wet weather forecast
There’s a chance for showers Tuesday, with a high near 70 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, with temps a little cooler, but still comfortable on Wednesday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Cherry blossoms moving right along
The cherry blossoms trees on the National Mall have reached the third stage of blooming, according to the National Park Service. Peak bloom is expected to be March 27-30.
