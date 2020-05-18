Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. COVID-19 testing available
Testing for COVID-19 will be available for everyone in the Prince William community on Monday, May 18, at the Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge and on Tuesday, May 19, at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas.
4. Grim milestone in COVID-19 fight
Over the weekend, the total number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 climbed past 1,000 and the total number of cases of the coronavirus in Virginia hit 30,000.
We should have updated COVID-19 numbers shortly before 10 a.m.
3. Face coverings required on Metro
Beginning today, Metro users will be required to wear a mask or face covering in all Metro stations and while riding trains and buses.
2. ER visits decline
Emergency rooms in the Washington, D.C., area have seen a sharp drop in visits during the pandemic, reports NBC Washington.
Virginia Hospital Center had more than 5,400 visitors in April 2019, but just 3,071 went in April of this year. (nbcwashington.com)
1. Dale City Independence Day Parade canceled
The Dale City Civic Association announced Sunday night that the 50th annual Dale City Independence Day Parade is canceled for 2020.
InsideOUT
Keep the umbrella handy this week. There’s a chance of showers each day through Wednesday, and showers are likely Thursday and Friday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
