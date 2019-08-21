Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. More damaging storms possible Wednesday

More than 900 Dominion Energy customers are in dark Wednesday morning after Tuesday evening’s storms knocked out power to thousands. Most of those impacted live in Loudoun and Stafford counties.

Thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening could produce isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

4. Murder alleged in fall at Crystal City hotel

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead after a fall from an upper floor at a Crystal City hotel, according to Arlington police. The victim has been identified as Zelalem Abedje, 63, of Arlington.

3. Little League World Series action tonight

The Loudoun South team is back on the field Wednesday night in the Little League World Series. They’ll face Central East Maui at 7:30 p.m.

The winner will advance to the U.S. Finals Saturday. The losing team will still have one more shot in an elimination game Thursday.

2. Three teens charged with murder in Stafford shooting

Three teenagers have been charged with murder in a double shooting last month outside the 5 Twelve convenience store in North Stafford.

Troy Barnett Jr., 20, of Stafford, died at the scene. Laura Guadalupe Gomez-De La Cruz, 18, of Stafford, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

1. Music teacher found guilty of trying to solicit minor

A jury has convicted a Northern Virginia teacher on charges that he attempted to solicit a person he thought to be a 12-year-old girl, according to state prosecutors.

Ryan Thomas Pick, 41, of Woodbridge, was sentenced in Hanover County to seven years in prison. He’ll face formal sentencing Nov. 22.

