Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Flood warning in western PWC
A flood warning is in effect for communities in western Prince William County until 11:45 a.m.
Areas that may experience flooding include Haymarket, Gainesville, Catharpin and Woolsey, according to the National Weather Service.
4. Flash flood watch through Thursday
The entire region is under a flash flood watch until midnight early Friday.
Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall may develop today. Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms may lead to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding Wednesday caused a sinkhole in Manassas Park and significant flooding in the Sterling area.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast
3. Diocese launches all-virtual school
With some parents and teachers expressing concern about in-person instruction, the Catholic Diocese of Arlington announced Wednesday it will offer the option of an all-virtual school for grades K–8 when the school year begins in September.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Route 28 project set to lose $89 million
In their move to reject a plan for a $300 million bypass for busy Va. 28, Prince William County supervisors may have lost $89 million in regional funding.
1. Military helicopter shot at from ground
The FBI is investigating after a military helicopter flying over the Manassas area on Monday was shot at from the ground, injuring a crew member and forcing an emergency landing.
InsideOUT
AMC Theaters announced Wednesday that it plans to reopen approximately two-thirds of its U.S. locations by Sept. 3. More than 100 U.S. theaters will reopen by Aug. 20, reports CBS.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.